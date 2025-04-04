Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season
While most of the talk about the Dallas Cowboys defense centers around star edge rusher Micah Parsons, the team watched another young talent emerge as a breakout star during the 2024 NFL season.
Things weren't always going well for Dallas last season, but one of the bright spots was standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL.
Unfortunately, after getting off to a hot start, Overshown's season once again came to a premature end.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason workout dates 2025: Full schedule for minicamp, OTAs
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024. He will return during the 2025 season, though he is expected to be sidelined at the start of the year.
On Friday morning, Overshown appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football when he revealed his loft goal for 2025: Comeback Player of the Year.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
MORE: Top NFL Draft CB 'really really' wants to play for Dallas Cowboys
There is no denying the guy can plan.
Overshown will be just 25 years old when the regular season starts, so he still has plenty left in the tank if he can get back to full strength.
If Overshown does return to pre-injury form, the Cowboys defense could quietly re-emerge as one of the best in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary