Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season

DeMarvion Overshown will be returning from a major knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign, but the Dallas Cowboys star has his eyes set on a major goal in 2025.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
While most of the talk about the Dallas Cowboys defense centers around star edge rusher Micah Parsons, the team watched another young talent emerge as a breakout star during the 2024 NFL season.

Things weren't always going well for Dallas last season, but one of the bright spots was standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL.

Unfortunately, after getting off to a hot start, Overshown's season once again came to a premature end.

Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024. He will return during the 2025 season, though he is expected to be sidelined at the start of the year.

On Friday morning, Overshown appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football when he revealed his loft goal for 2025: Comeback Player of the Year.

Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.

There is no denying the guy can plan.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Overshown will be just 25 years old when the regular season starts, so he still has plenty left in the tank if he can get back to full strength.

If Overshown does return to pre-injury form, the Cowboys defense could quietly re-emerge as one of the best in the league.

Josh Sanchez
