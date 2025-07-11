Cowboy Roundup: What to expect from Diggs, Overshown; Tony Romo returns to links
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend are are now just over one full week ahead of the official start of training camp.
Players will be reporting to Oxnard, California, while we'll all be keeping a close eye on the news and developments surrounding the team before their return to the field -- especially the Micah Parsons contract situation.
While we prepare to enter the weekend, let's take a look around the internet to see what news and headlines are generating buzz online.
What to expect from Diggs, Overshown
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at what to expect from defensive stars Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown in 2025 as they return from season-ending knee injuries.
Tony Romo returns to the links
Former Cowboys star Tony Romo is back on the links for the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, and is ready for a bounce-back year.
"Last year, I had a rough year the whole year. Just ball-striking. Wedge game, chipping got to where I -- I can remember playing in the Texas State Open where my first chip never actually hit the green for full rounds. That kind of persisted throughout the year," Romo said during his press conference.
"This golf course, you need to hit wedges good. It's such an advantage. We worked really hard. Took a long time, probably until late spring this year, then it came on. Sequence change for me. It's been pretty good here the last month or so. Just playing some of the tournaments I've had the scores I used to shoot. I'm actually a little bit better in the short game areas than I've ever been. So that gives me hope to go out here and challenge it, see how it plays out."
