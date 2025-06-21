#Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown giving an update 6 months after his surgery, moving with some lateral agility.



There’s still a hill to climb, but Agent 0 is well on his way. DeMo said he’d be on the field to play the Chiefs on Thanksgiving—I believe him.



(🎥: @AGENT0__ on IG) pic.twitter.com/TzSGO4HCrM