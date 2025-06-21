Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown video shares encouraging injury update
After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, DeMarvion Overshown was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
He recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, and had a pick-six in 13 games. Unfortunately, he suffered another severe knee injury that prematurely ended his season.
MORE: Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs gets heartwarming question from his son
In Week 14, while playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. Initially, it was feared he wouldn't play at all in 2025, but Overshown has vowed to be ready by Thanksgiving. It's hard to doubt him after seeing his latest video update, which shows how far he's come in his rehabilitation.
The second-year linebacker gave the Cowboys another big-time playmaker in addition to Micah Parsons. When both players were on the field, there was a far different vibe among the entire defense.
MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott lands hilarious comparison in top 10 QB rankings
In addition to working his way back from the injury, Overshown was able to convince Jerry Jones to let him switch to the number zero. He will be the first player in franchise history to wear the number, allowing him to bring back the nickname 'Agent 0'.
If Overshown is able to return for a late-season push, it would be a massive confidence boost for the whole team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof