Cowboys Country

Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown video shares encouraging injury update

DeMarvion Overshown said he will be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, and it's easy to believe him after seeing how far he's come in his rehab.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, DeMarvion Overshown was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

He recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, and had a pick-six in 13 games. Unfortunately, he suffered another severe knee injury that prematurely ended his season.

MORE: Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs gets heartwarming question from his son

In Week 14, while playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. Initially, it was feared he wouldn't play at all in 2025, but Overshown has vowed to be ready by Thanksgiving. It's hard to doubt him after seeing his latest video update, which shows how far he's come in his rehabilitation.

The second-year linebacker gave the Cowboys another big-time playmaker in addition to Micah Parsons. When both players were on the field, there was a far different vibe among the entire defense.

MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott lands hilarious comparison in top 10 QB rankings

In addition to working his way back from the injury, Overshown was able to convince Jerry Jones to let him switch to the number zero. He will be the first player in franchise history to wear the number, allowing him to bring back the nickname 'Agent 0'.

If Overshown is able to return for a late-season push, it would be a massive confidence boost for the whole team.

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News