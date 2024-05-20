Examining the Cowboys' Safety depth chart ahead of OTAs
The Cowboys have formed one of the best safety groups in the NFL. Other than free agency additions, no player has been drafted higher than the sixth round, which is a testament to the Cowboys scouting department.
With the loss of Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys have a void to fill and are looking for one of their young safeties to be the next man up.
Here is the Cowboys' current roster at safety leading into OTAs.
SS1: Donovan Wilson
Wilson provides a spark for the Cowboys' defense, often delivering a massive hit in a crucial moment.
What Wilson lacks in coverage skills, he makes up for with his physicality, causing offensive players to think twice before catching a ball over the middle.
SS2: Markquese Bell
After the failed experiment with Bell as a linebacker, he returns to his natural position. Bell will take over Jayron Kearse's hybrid role, often lining up against tight ends at the line of scrimmage.
In this new role, Bell's experience at linebacker should only help in the long run.
SS3: Israel Mukuamu
Mukuamu generally earns his playing time as a slot corner and has often stepped up when given the chance. He is 6-foot-4 with the second-longest arms in the NFL for a defensive back, and he could end up as a starter. Caelen Carson and Jourdan Lewis struggle in the slot.
SS4: Emany Johnson (UDFA)
Johnson was a sixth-year senior at Nevada and showed out in his final year with 100 tackles, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.
Johnson was a great run-stopper in college, but struggled in coverage.
FS1: Malik Hooker
Once labeled as an injury-prone player, Hooker had a career resurgence after joining the Cowboys in 2021. Hooker has missed just four games in the last three seasons and continues to be a reliable asset on the Cowboys defense.
FS2: Juanyeh Thomas
Thomas has the physical tools and talent to be a top safety in the NFL. Unfortunately, he is trapped behind an extremely talented safety group. I would highly recommend watching his college highlights next time you are bored.
FS3: Sheldrick Redwine
Redwine has been a journeyman since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cowboys are his fourth team in as many years, and he is a likely candidate for the practice squad.
FS4: Julius Wood (UDFA)
Wood was a fifth-year senior spending the past three seasons with East Carolina. Wood is a violent tackler who had a versatile role in college, covering multiple positions and offering support in the run game.
NFL teams generally only have five safeties, and Dallas will have difficulty figuring out who will make the final 53-man roster. The Cowboys have an extremely versatile safety group, with many of their players being able to drop into a corner role.
The Cowboys could look to keep an extra safety, but it would likely come at the expense of the cornerback or linebacker groups.