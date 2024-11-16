Jerry Jones takes harder hits than Jake Paul after underwhelming fight
As is often the case, Jerry Jones found himself in the spotlight for a major sporting event. AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, hosted the highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday night.
The fight itself proved to be underwhelming with Paul doing his best Jones impersonation by refusing to go all-in. When it was clear the 58-year-old Tyson was struggling, Paul refrained from going for the knockout punch.
That wasn't the case for social media when it came to throwing jabs at Jones.
Even before the opening fights took place, Jones was being bashed — and rightfully so — due to the presence of curtains over the windows at AT&T Stadium. Those windows have been a hot topic after continually hurting his team on the field and Jones acted as though there was no solution.
Then when the fight took place, curtains magically appeared.
The hits didn't stop there, with Jones taking it on the chin throughout the night. One of the best, and most accurate tweets, slammed the Cowboys for being a disappointment, while reminding us that Jones keeps padding his wallet despite turning out one let down after another.
It wasn't just the fight that was rough to sit through. Netflix, who aired the event, was being praised by Jones who spoke into a microphone that didn't work. The stream then went down.
The buffering continued from there, leading to plenty of jokes. That included bashing Jones for wanting to partner with Netflix while the service failed to deliver.
Of course, it might have been a ploy by Jones to distract us all from his real failure.
Others took shots at Jones for not adding talent to his football team, saying this is the first time he sought outside help for athletes.
And of course, we can't have Jones speaking without throwing it back three decades to when his team was good.
Sadly, the comments about Jones walking away with more money are the ones that have the most truth to them. Jones made millions for this underwhelming sporting event, which has been the case for years with the Cowboys. And until that money stops coming in, we should expect more of the same.
