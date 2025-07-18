Details of Cowboys, Donovan Ezeiruaku last-minute deal before training camp
The Dallas Cowboys' complete 2025 rookie class is officially under contract just in time for the start of training camp. Late Thursday night, it was reported that second-round NFL draft pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has agreed to terms with the team.
Ezeiruaku was the final player to sign his rookie deal, as second-round picks around the NFL have been the most complicated to negotiate due to conflict over guaranteed money.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the former Boston College star inked a four-year deal worth $10.1 million, with approximately 84.5 percent guaranteed.
MORE: 4 Cowboys rookies who can steal the spotlight during training camp
Ezeiruaku's first three years are fully guaranteed, while the final year of his deal is 38 percent guaranteed.
Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins signed fully guaranteed deals, which led to the holdup for the remaining second-round picks around the league.
Ezeiruaku can now be a full-go at training camp and start working his way towards being an impact player in the team's pass rushing rotation in his first year.
MORE: Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid
In his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks, the second most in the nation. He was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
The Cowboys officially kick off training camp on Monday, July 21.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys' RB situation inexplicably named best in NFC East
Cowboys' stat proves Brian Schottenheimer is right choice to lead franchise
Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc