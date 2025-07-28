Cowboys' Aaron Whitecotton deserves credit for stellar rookie in training camp
Throughout the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, one player who has made the biggest impression is rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, the team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ezeiruaku went most of the offseason program without a deal and was the last member of the 2025 rookie class to sign his contract, inking the deal just before the start of camp.
So far, Ezeiruaku was worth the wait.
Every practice, Ezeiruaku has been flashing signs of brilliance and jumping off of the page. Everyone in attendance has been raving about the rookie, but there is one man who deserves a lot of credit for getting him to Big D.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones credited defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton for the team's decision to draft Ezeiruaku this spring, saying he was leading the charge to call the former Boston College star's name.
"I give (defense line coach Aaron Whitecotton) credit," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He was on the table for him at (Pick 12 in the first round). He was jumping up and down saying this guy is the 12th pick, let’s get him."
It's safe to say Whitecotton has an eye for talent.
While he is credited for getting the team to draft Ezeiruaku, Whitecotton also has relationships with defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, who he coached during his time with the New York Jets. It's safe to say Whitecotton was an excellent hire for Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff.
