Cowboys 'dream trade scenario' ships away All-Pro 'for the right price'
The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason could resemble last year’s, but this time, instead of focusing on contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the front office will shift its attention to Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith.
Cowboys fans will likely recall how last year's offseason dragged on, with minimal moves made to improve the roster during free agency and CeeDee Lamb holding out of camp.
MORE: Cowboys 'would be wise' to extend Micah Parsons as soon as possible
While extending Parsons might seem like a no-brainer for most, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has included a surprising twist in their "dream trade scenario" for each NFL team, suggesting the Cowboys could trade away Micah Parsons.
Davenport makes an intriguing argument for trading Parsons saying, "If Dallas re-ups Parsons at well over $30 million per season, a large portion of the team's cap will be tied up in a handful of players. That's going to make it that much more difficult to build a playoff-caliber team around them."
Parsons is arguably the Cowboys' best player and one of the most dominant forces in the league, but Davenport raises a valid point. With the team already struggling to manage cap space, the Cowboys would have limited flexibility to put players around the trio of Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons.
MORE: Cowboys face multiple key contract decisions beyond Micah Parsons
On the other hand, there’s no playoff-caliber team in Dallas without Micah Parsons. His dominance and ability to command attention on defense are key reasons the Cowboys have had any success in making the postseason.
If the Cowboys were to trade Parsons, extending Lamb and Prescott would seem like a boneheaded move, as it would signal a commitment to a full rebuild.
If the team’s plan is indeed to rebuild, why tie up cap space with long-term extensions for Prescott and Lamb? It would only limit their flexibility and make it harder to execute a true rebuild.
