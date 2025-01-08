NFL on Fox ratings drop can be blamed on the Dallas Cowboys
If you were to ask someone who doesn't watch or follow football to name a team in the NFL, there's a high chance they would say the Dallas Cowboys.
At times, the Cowboys brand feels almost bigger than the NFL itself, so when things are going well for the franchise, the league feasts.
However, when things are going bad, it may cause fans to tune out.
MORE: 7 biggest disappointments for Dallas Cowboys in 2024 season
Sports Media Watch discussed the ratings drop for the NFL on FOX, and from an outsider's perspective, the Cowboys' ugly season could be to blame.
According to the story, the NFL on FOX saw its lowest ratings since 2020. Sound strange? The year everyone was stuck at home was somehow a low-rated season for Fox.
MORE: Despite carrying Cowboys all season, Micah Parsons snubbed in All-Pro vote
FOX went from 17.3 million viewers a game last season to 15 million this season. Each network that hosted the NFL saw a drop in ratings this season.
That's because that was the last season the Cowboys finished with a losing record until this season. FOX's biggest most weeks are games that involve the Cowboys.
The team finishing 7-10 this season could absolutely be a correlation to the poor ratings this season. People may laugh at the 'America's Team' moniker.
However, moments like this make the nickname ring true.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
Bears fans rejoice Cowboys, Jerry Jones blocking Mike McCarthy interview
Cowboys fans go ballistic at presumption Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft