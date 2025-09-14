Cowboys Country

Cowboys electric rookie gets NFL debut delayed again as Week 2 inactive

The NFL debut of Jaydon Blue will have to wait after the Dallas Cowboys announced inactives for Week 2 against the New York Giants.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, and many were hoping to see the debut of promising rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue brings the electric rushing style and pass-catching out of the backfield that the team needs, but fans will have to wait.

After being inactive for the season-opener, there was some potential that Blue could debut in Week 2, but we now know he is officially inactive for the second straight week.

Dallas announced its full list of inactives approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

After Blue was a suprising inactive in Week 1, head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained why the rookie wasn't in the lineup. It came down to one word: consistency.

“Young players, it hits at different times. He’s extremely talented. You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency,” said Schottenheimer.

Hopefully Blue will be able to show that consistency in the next week so he can gear up for his highly-anticipated debut and carve out a role in the offense.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons
Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

