3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 2 vs. New York Giants
It's Week 2 and the Dallas Cowboys are at home to take on the New York Giants.
Dallas suffered a defeat at the hands of one NFC East foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 1, and now look to make an example of another divisional rival. This week, they head into the game as the favorites, but still have plenty to prove.
That's especially true for these three players, who have plenty of pressure on them entering the Cowboys' second game of the year.
Marshawn Kneeland, DE
The Cowboys had just one sack in Week 1, but that number was misleading. Throughout the game, they were able to generate pressure on Jalen Hurts, and were one of the most efficient pass rushing teams during the first week of the season.
Marshawn Kneeland was the lone defensive end to record a sack and on Sunday, he's going to be called upon to prove his strong start wasn't a fluke. He's not the only defensive end who will be tasked with filling the void left by Micah Parsons' departure, but after an underwhelming rookie season, he has the most to prove.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
This one might be a stretch since CeeDee Lamb is easily one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Still, he had a rough outing in Week 1, including two huge drops on the Cowboys' final drive against Philadelphia.
He left that game motivated to put up a better performance in Week 2 and while everyone knows he's capable of putting up elite numbers, he has a lot to prove to himself. Don't be surprised to see him play well enough to erase all thought of his miscues against the Eagles.
Jaydon Blue, RB
In Week 1, the Cowboys kept Jaydon Blue sidelined as the rookie fifth-round pick was a healthy scratch. After the game, he was hit with some tough love from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called for more consistency from Blue.
“Young players, it hits at different times. He’s extremely talented. You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency,” said Schottenheimer.
This week, Blue is expected to make his debut and the pressure will be on him to prove the coaches shouldn't have benched him in Week 1.
