Brian Schottenheimer explains shocking Jaydon Blue absence from Cowboys Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys are putting Week 1 to bed with head coach Brian Schottenheimer's press conference on Monday.
In the presser, Schottenheimer was asked about a few of the younger players who were on the inactive list for Week 1, which included rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
MORE: Cowboys’ Week 2 clash with Giants comes with possible QB controversy
The first-year head coach did not hide his feelings as to why the decision was made for Blue to be inactive in the team's first game of the season.
“Young players, it hits at different times. He’s extremely talented. You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency,” said Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer also stated after those comments that it isn't that Blue hasn't been consistent. But it doesn't make sense that he would even say those comments in the first place if there wasn't some truth behind them.
Blue's work ethic was a topic of discussion during training camp. That discussion kind of went out the window during Blue's small sample size of play during preseason. However, now those questions are back with his inactive status during Week 1.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker has stellar debut in one particular area
The backfield is still going to go through Javonte Williams. But Blue has a great chance to become a major player with the unit. It's just putting all the pieces together that is apparently the holdup at this moment.
