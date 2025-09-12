Cowboys encouraged to land first-round pass rusher in ‘win-win’ trade
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys showed interest in adding depth to their defensive line by bringing in veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney elected not to sign, even though Dallas was interested in making a move.
As Clowney elects to keep his options open, the Cowboys should do the same. They also shouldn't limit their search to free agents.
There are options via trade as well, including a scenario that would be a "win-win" according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals plan for Cowboys secondary without DaRon Bland
Knox believes Dallas should send a 2026 4th-Round Pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaelan Phillips, who was the 18th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. Miami, who has a coach on the hot seat, could be willing to start a fire sale, meaning they might be willing to get something for Phillips now, rather than wait and watch him leave in the offseason.
"Phillips showed promise early in his career, logging 22 sacks over his first three seasons. However, he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023 and a season-ending knee injury in 2024," Knox wrote.
"With Phillips set to be a free agent in 2026, Miami likely has a short window in which to get something in return."
Of course, there are concerns when it comes to Phillips. A talented pass rusher who had 22 sacks in his first three seasons, Phillips has been unable to stay healthy. That's why he could be available for a mid-round pick, but the Cowboys could wind up with a steal if he returns to full health.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
"Should Phillips return to pre-injury form, he could even become a long-term piece of the Cowboys' pass-rushing puzzle. Miami would get valuable draft capital with which to rebuild—and possibly chase a new quarterback—in the 2026 draft."
Worst-case scenario, the Cowboys get a pass rusher who is motivated to prove himself and a potential comp pick down the road if he prices himself out of their range.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc