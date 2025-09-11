Latest insider update on Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney is highly encouraging
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys hosted free agent Jadeveon Clowney as they look to add more firepower to their defensive line.
The former first overall pick isn’t the same explosive player he was when he entered the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina, but he’s still an excellent run defender and generates pressure at a high rate.
His addition would be welcome to the Dallas pass rush, but he left without a contract agreement. For most Dallas fans, this might have felt frustrating since Jerry and Stephen Jones are often guilty of undervaluing free agents.
Apparently that’s not what happened this time. According to insider Bryan Broaddus, the Cowboys wanted to sign the veteran but Clowney is the one who declined. The good news, however, is that the door might still be open with Broaddus saying Clowney is waiting to make a decision.
Clowney is known for taking his time during free agency tours, so this should come as no surprise. If, however, no other serious suitors appear, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take the Cowboys’ offer.
Clowney is entering his 12th season in the league and has 409 tackles with 58 career sacks.
