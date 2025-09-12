Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
The Dallas Cowboys are once again finding the defensive backfield plagued by injuries after the latest injury to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who suffered a foot injury in practice this week.
Bland is expected to miss multiple weeks, but there is no official timeline for his return.
With the Cowboys looking for depth, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has an intriguing suggestion for the team to bolster its secondary.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals plan for Cowboys secondary without DaRon Bland
Knox suggests the Cowboys should trade a 2026 fifth-round NFL Draft pick and a 2027 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for former first-round pick Greg Newsome II.
"Trading for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II could give the Cowboys exactly the sort of cornerback depth they need," Knox writes. "The 25-year-old is coming off of a fantastic game against the Cincinnati Bengals (68.7 opposing passer rating) and has shown the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot.
"Dallas would likely want to extend Newsome, who is an impending 2026 free agent, but he, Bland and Trevon Diggs would give the Cowboys an elite cornerback room long-term. This deal would allow the Browns to cash in a player they may not be able to keep after this season for draft capital they may desperately need in 2026."
MORE: Latest insider update on Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney is highly encouraging
Newsome was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Last season, he started only three games, recording 27 tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception in 13 appearances. After trading Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have extra draft capital to spare, so if the reinforcements at cornerback don't perform up to standard, it would be a move worth looking into.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc