Cowboys expected to 'check in' with several superstar college coaches

Jerry Jones is expected to 'check in' with several of the top head coaches in college football during the Dallas Cowboys' coaching search.

Josh Sanchez

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium.
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Whether the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy is as desirable as it once was is a debatable topic, but the head coaching search is certain to generate headlines.

It took a matter of hours for this to come true after reports that Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders about the opening left following the departure of Mike McCarthy when contract talks fell apart.

While Coach Prime to Dallas speculation is dominating the headlines, there are other superstar college coaches who could find themselves in the mix in Big D.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are expected to "check in" with the likes of "USC's Lincoln Riley, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Iowa State's Matt Campbell," and, of course, Deion, to gauge their interest.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns football
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Graziano ultimately believes former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is currently offensive coordinator of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, will get the job.

"[Moore] has interviewed for head coach jobs in recent years and is on some teams' interview lists in this cycle, as well," Graziano wrote.

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on as quarterback Jalen Hurts throws before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys' offense averaged 18.9 points per game this season, 25th in the NFL. Moore's offense in Philadelphia was sixth at 26.7 points per game."

Moore has been mentioned as a "worst fit" for the Cowboys, so it will be interesting to see how everything ultimately plays out.

