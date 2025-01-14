Cowboys expected to 'check in' with several superstar college coaches
Whether the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy is as desirable as it once was is a debatable topic, but the head coaching search is certain to generate headlines.
It took a matter of hours for this to come true after reports that Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders about the opening left following the departure of Mike McCarthy when contract talks fell apart.
While Coach Prime to Dallas speculation is dominating the headlines, there are other superstar college coaches who could find themselves in the mix in Big D.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are expected to "check in" with the likes of "USC's Lincoln Riley, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Iowa State's Matt Campbell," and, of course, Deion, to gauge their interest.
However, Graziano ultimately believes former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is currently offensive coordinator of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, will get the job.
"[Moore] has interviewed for head coach jobs in recent years and is on some teams' interview lists in this cycle, as well," Graziano wrote.
"The Cowboys' offense averaged 18.9 points per game this season, 25th in the NFL. Moore's offense in Philadelphia was sixth at 26.7 points per game."
Moore has been mentioned as a "worst fit" for the Cowboys, so it will be interesting to see how everything ultimately plays out.
