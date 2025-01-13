Why the Dallas Cowboys should look at Steve Sarkisian as next head coach
The Dallas Cowboys are now in the market for a new head coach. After waiting until the last minute, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy remained too far apart in negotiations and decided it was best to part ways.
Now, while other teams are in the second stages of their interview process or have selected their head coach, like the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel, Dallas is at square one.
So, who would be a realistic option for the Cowboys to pursue?
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
Because the team can't conduct interviews with the top assistants in the NFL Playoffs, why not look to a man who was just eliminated from the College Football Playoff?
Enter Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Before Texas' showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic, Sark was floated as a potential longshot.
MORE: Jerry Jones' nonsense cost Cowboys first wave of interviews with playoff coaches
Now that he is available, it's worth looking into -- even if a boneheaded play call in the final minutes cost the Longhorns an opportunity to tie the game.
Sark is an offensive guru who has past NFL experience with the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, where he served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.
Jerry Jones also has family ties to Sarkisian, with his grandson playing under the head coach.
Sarkisian may want to return to Texas to finish what he started before falling short this season, and he has Arch Manning waiting in the wings, but if he wants a fresh start it could be waiting right there for him in the Lonestar State.
