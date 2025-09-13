Cowboys eyed All-Pro, former top 5 pick in Micah Parsons trade with AFC team
After months of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys landed two first-round picks as well as defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was adamant that any trade for Parsons involved a starting-caliber player who could help stop the run. Clark did well in his debut, but he wasn't the only player Jones had his eye on.
While speaking with ESPN New York, Jones said he reached out to one of the teams in New York. He initially told Gary Myers he wouldn't go into detail before going into detail.
MORE: George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
Jones said that he initiated discussions with a New York team, making sure to say it wasn't the Giants. He then admitted that he wanted Quinnen Williams. The Jets, however, weren't interested in meeting the asking price, which would have included multiple draft picks as well.
Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has developed into one of the more dominant interior linemen in the league. He has 295 tackles and 40 sacks in 91 career games and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.
His best campaign was in 2022, when he had 55 tackles and 12 sacks, earning a spot on the All-Pro Team.
