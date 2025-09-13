Cowboys no longer concerned with Micah Parsons, focused forward
The Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster trade before the start of the 2025-26 NFL season, sending superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for star defensive tackle Kenny Clark and multiple first-round draft picks.
Since the trade, there has been a storyline building between the two sides, especially with a Week 4 showdown approaching, but the Cowboys only care to move on.
On Friday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked to share his thoughts on Parsons' actions and comments since leaving Dallas, and he (surprisingly) gave a good answer instead of providing word salad.
MORE: Cowboys' top 2026 NFL Draft need identified entering Week 2 of NFL season
For Jones, whatever Micah does Micah can do, the Cowboys are about business and moving forward.
"That's what comes with it, and we understand that. Like I said, certainly Micah's a great football player and we knew that when we made the deal. But that's part of the business we're in, and we understand that," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
MORE: Cowboys' former first-rounder expected to be healthy scratch in Week 2
"We'll let Micah be Micah, and we've got to worry about the Dallas Cowboys. And it starts Sunday against the Giants."
That's the right approach to take. Rather than focusing on what went down and what could have been, the team needs to focus on what they have and move forward with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer and the 'Boys showed some positive signs in Week 1, so it will be exciting to see how they continue to improve against the New York Giants in Week 2 ahead of Parsons' Week 4 return to AT&T Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Russell Wilson's history vs. Cowboys could strike fear into hearts of Dallas fans
Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2
Cowboys' standout UDFA to be elevated from practice squad for Week 2
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc