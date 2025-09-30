Dallas Cowboys to wear fan-favorite alternate uniform in Week 5 vs Jets
The Dallas Cowboys will aim to return to the win column in Week 5 of the NFL season when they make the trip to MetLife Stadium for a showdown with the New York Jets.
New York, which sits at 0-4 after closing out September on Monday Night Football, presents a great opportunity for the Cowboys to earn their second win.
If Cowboys fans needed any further reason for excitement, look no further than the uniforms Dallas will be wearing for the game.
Dallas will be suiting up for Week 5 in the fan-favorite "Arctic White" all-white alternate uniforms.
The Cowboys will break out the Arctic White alternates two weeks later at home on October 19 against the Washington Commanders for the second and final time this season.
Let's hope the team can pull off a big win in the unis.
A full look at the Cowboys' uniform schedule for the 2025 season can be seen below (home games in bold).
2025 Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | PRIMARY WHITE | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CLASSIC | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | NAVY BLUE | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | NAVY BLUE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | NAVY BLUE | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) | PRIMARY WHITE
