NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys begin small climb after tie
Heading into Sunday Night football this past week, all eyes were on the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, who were meeting for the first time since the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.
Dallas struggled on defense, as expected, but kept Parsons from ruining their game. Despite being without CeeDee Lamb and two starting offensive linemen, the Cowboys tied with a team considered an NFC contender.
That doesn't feel great to see a game end without a definitive winner, but it helped the Cowboys move up in most NFL power rankings. Here's a look at where they stand now entering Week 5.
Dallas Cowboys Power Rankings after Week 4
CBS Sports - Cowboys (23)
Despite the unexpected tie, CBS Sports has the Cowboys dropping three spots this week. Their inability to make a stop on defense didn’t help them here heading into Week 5.
Sports Illustrated - Cowboys (21)
Tying with the team SI has at No. 11 was enough to move the Cowboys up four spots. While their defense is a mess, SI praised the work done by Dak Prescott thus far.
USA Today - Cowboys (20)
This was the biggest jump, with Dallas going from 28 to 20. Nate Davis said Brandon Aubrey deserves even more credit for his ability to kick the ball into the landing zone, which would be a huge weapon for most defenses.
ESPN - Cowboys (23)
ESPN had the Cowboys move up one spot, but said their offense needs to find a way to get better on third downs. That could be the key to keeping their defense from giving up 40 points per game, keep them off the field.
New York Times - Cowboys (18)
Dallas moved up from No. 22 on this one, and the New York Times actually praised a defender, giving Donovan Ezeiruaku credit for a strong showing. He did, unfortunately, also have a costly personal foul, but perhaps this could be his breakout game.
