Cowboys fan takes walk of shame at training camp for fantasy football failures
Your friends aren't really your friends unless they embarrass or roast you. One Dallas Cowboys fan found out the hard way on Saturday, being forced into getting shamed during the first weekend training camp practice during the team's stay in Oxnard.
It's partially the fan's fault, though.
The Cowboys fan was forced to pace back and forth in front of the packed crowd at the River Ridge Fields, with everyone in attendnace raining down boos. What they didn't see until it was too late, however, was the message on the back of his shirt.
MORE: Cowboys start practice with Ozzy Osbourne, Dak Prescott rocks air guitar
The poor guy was wearing the shirt as part of his fantasy football league punishment. While the front of the shirt was dedicated to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, the back of the shirt read, "I suck at fantasy football."
Simple and to the point. That's the type of punishment that would make the old school Impractical Jokers proud. You know that man is going to be on a revenge tour in 2025.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby'
At least give it to the friend, too. He was there stride for stride, even if was for the sole purpose of making fun of his friend and filming every second of the Walk of Shame.
Dudes are just gonna be dudes.
