Cowboys start practice with Ozzy Osbourne, Dak Prescott rocks air guitar
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed a packed house at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California, for the first weekend practice of training camp. Dallas held its annual Opening Ceremony before the practice, and then the players took the field to put on a show.
To get the energy started, the Cowboys paid tribute to a legend: heavy metal icon and Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22.
As Ozzy was blaring over the speakers, star quarterback Dak Prescott caught the vibe and started rocking out on the air guitar.
Patrick Walker of DallasCowboys.com captured the great moment on video and passed it along on social media.
Dak understood the assignment.
The music throughout practice was a little bit different than the weekday aux vibe from the team, with the Saturday crowd being treated to a more toned down playlist and more country music.
But, everyone was still feeling the energy, and Ozzy got the party started on the right foot.
