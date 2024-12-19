Jerry Jones perfectly sums up Cowboys in Netflix documentary trailer
Netflix has fallen in love with the Dallas Cowboys as the streaming giant expands its reach into the world of sports.
Over the summer, Netflix dropped the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders giving a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and what it takes to make the squad.
Then, the record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match was held at AT&T Stadium. Now, Jerry Jones gets the spotlight.
Netflix dropped an official trailer for the 10-part docuseries, titledAmerica’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which will explore "a decade-plus journey, led by Jones’ intrepid business moves, that revolutionized global sports and resulted in three NFL titles."
In the trailer, Cowboys Nation couldn't help but laugh at one quote from Jerry Jones that perfectly describes what it's like to be a fan of America's Team.
Jerry also dropped this gem.
For Jerry, it's no secret that it's all about the Benjamins.
While Netflix has announced the docuseries will drop in 2025, there is no official release date, but that should be coming soon.
In the meantime, Cowboys fans can sit back and enjoy the rollercoaster ride that will be the final three weeks of the regular season with the door all but closed for the postseason. But when the docuseries drops, you know people will be talking.
