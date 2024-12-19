Cowboys fans think Jerry Jones is bad; at least he's not Woody Johnson
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets a lot of blame for the team's missteps, especially in recent years. Whether it be waiting too long to get stars under contracts or failing to sign key free agents, Jerry Jones has seemed out of touch.
One glance around social media will give you plenty of examples of fans blaming Jerry Jones for what has gone wrong.
Jerry has already reacted to fans saying he is the franchise's biggest problem and fans have even gone as far as to jokingly rally together for a "Fire Jerry" plane banner.
But, for all of his failures, there is one thing Jerry Jones can be proud of: He's not Woody Johnson.
A new report from The Athletic shows details just how dysfunctional the New York Jets franchise is, and several anonymous players and staffers shared their damning thoughts on Woody Johnson and his tactics.
One story in particular caught everyone's attention.
According to the report, Johnson declined a trade with the Denver Broncos that included star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The report claims Johnson didn't want to go through with the team because of his rating in Madden.
Yes, a video game rating led to the Jets missing out on Jeudy, who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career this season.
So, while Jerry may make boneheaded decisions like taking a fourth-round risk on a non-factor like Jonathan Mingo, at least he isn't shutting down trades for star wide receivers because he's not good on Xbox.
The Cowboys have to take the small victories where they can get them in 2024.
