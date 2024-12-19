Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans think Jerry Jones is bad; at least he's not Woody Johnson

Jerry Jones is to blame for a lot of the Dallas Cowboys failures, but Woody Johnson of the New York Jets makes him look like a genius.

Josh Sanchez

Jerry Jones on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show.
Jerry Jones on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets a lot of blame for the team's missteps, especially in recent years. Whether it be waiting too long to get stars under contracts or failing to sign key free agents, Jerry Jones has seemed out of touch.

One glance around social media will give you plenty of examples of fans blaming Jerry Jones for what has gone wrong.

Jerry has already reacted to fans saying he is the franchise's biggest problem and fans have even gone as far as to jokingly rally together for a "Fire Jerry" plane banner.

MORE: Jerry Jones already blaming Dak Prescott for 2025 offseason limitations

But, for all of his failures, there is one thing Jerry Jones can be proud of: He's not Woody Johnson.

A new report from The Athletic shows details just how dysfunctional the New York Jets franchise is, and several anonymous players and staffers shared their damning thoughts on Woody Johnson and his tactics.

One story in particular caught everyone's attention.

Woody Johnson, New York Jets
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

According to the report, Johnson declined a trade with the Denver Broncos that included star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The report claims Johnson didn't want to go through with the team because of his rating in Madden.

Yes, a video game rating led to the Jets missing out on Jeudy, who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career this season.

So, while Jerry may make boneheaded decisions like taking a fourth-round risk on a non-factor like Jonathan Mingo, at least he isn't shutting down trades for star wide receivers because he's not good on Xbox.

The Cowboys have to take the small victories where they can get them in 2024.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?

Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News