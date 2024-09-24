Ill-timed post allows Cowboys fans to unleash wrath on Dak Prescott
It wasn't the best weekend to consider yourself a part of the Dallas Cowboys fanbase or the organization. Dallas played three-quarters of uninspiring football in their painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and it felt like a quiet Monday may be needed.
However, the Cowboys' social media team may have accidentally stoked a flame that many fans were hoping to put out in their next appointment with their therapist.
A nice tweet about a career milestone for quarterback Dak Prescott soon became a roast of the franchise quarterback.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Everyone handles their favorite team losing differently. However, there's a certain group of fans that always react the same. Social media becomes a land of darkness when your favorite team loses, and these reactions prove it.
MORE: Cowboys release first injury report ahead of Week 4 matchup vs Giants
One win and most of the fans will be shouting Prescott's praises from the rooftops. However, right now, the vibes are down bad for Cowboys fans.
Thursday can't come soon enough.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season