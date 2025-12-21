Is Quinnen Williams playing vs Chargers? Dallas Cowboys All-Pro DT status set

The Dallas Cowboys will play at AT&T Stadium for the last time as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. It will be worth paying attention to the emotion in this one, with the Cowboys officially being eliminated from the postseason when the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East on Saturday night.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott have each expressed their desire to finish the season strong, regardless of their playoff status. Whether they win or not will rely heavily on their defense, which is changing this week.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will move to the booth in an effort to find a spark. While the coaching staff thinks that could help, the defense had another huge concern with Quinnen Williams dealing with a concussion. His availability will arguably mean more for their chances than anything Eberflus does, especially against the Chargers' struggling offensive line.

Dallas Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams will be inactive in Week 16

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

With game time approaching, it was announced that Williams won't be active against the Chargers.

This seemed to be the direction the team was headed when Perrion Winfrey took the field in cleats, hinting at his first appearance for the Cowboys this season. When the full inactive list was announced, Williams' status was made official.

Added at the NFL trade deadline in a deal with the New York Jets, Williams has made an immediate impact for Dallas. In five games, Williams has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. More importantly, his presence has drawn attention from the opposing offensive lines, which has freed up Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark to make plays.

As for Winfrey, the former Oklahoma Sooners star was teammates with Williams in New York. He has experience under defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, but hasn't played in a regular season game since 2023.

