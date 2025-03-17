Cowboys fans will love Javonte Williams’ stance on pass protection
During the opening hours of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys came to terms with running back Javonte Williams. A second-round pick from North Carolina in 2021, Williams will be tasked with replacing Rico Dowdle who joined the Carolina Panthers.
Williams had an explosive rookie season but hasn’t rebounded completely since a severe knee injury in 2022. He’s hopeful a fresh start will help him regain the form he had during rookie campaign and he’s heading to Dallas with the right attitude.
The fifth-year back recently spoke with Patrik Walker of the team’s official website and gave fans a glimpse at his desire to be great in all aspects of the job. That includes keeping his quarterback clean in pass protection.
Williams said he doesn’t want to “look at the tape and see me on the ground, somebody throwing me around.” Instead, he wants to be the one doing the throwing.
Dallas fans will love hearing this after seeing how important pass protection can be from that position. While it’s true that Ezekiel Elliott’s last season with the Cowboys was a mistake, he was special when picking up the blitz during his first stint.
That extra couple of seconds afforded by the running back getting in the way can be the difference between a completion and their quarterback being taken out.
Williams understands this and is ready to show that on the field.
