Javonte Williams: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new running back

Despite some harsh criticism, the Dallas Cowboys have taken NFL free agency far more seriously in 2025 than they did in 2024. That was evident with one of their earliest moves, which was coming to terms with running back Javonte Williams.
Williams will replace Rico Dowdle, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, and gives them a veteran they can pair with rookie — but who exactly did they land in Williams?
Listed at 220 pounds, Williams is a power back who didn’t generate much attention heading into the NCAA. Despite recording 2,271 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season, North Carolina was the only FBS school to offer him a scholarship. Williams, who was his school’s valedictorian, went on to have a successful run with the Tar Heels, catapulting him to the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, he ripped off 903 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He proved to be a weapon in the passing game as well, racking up 316 yards on 43 receptions with three touchdown catches.
His progress as an NFL player was halted in 2022 when Williams suffered a torn ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner. Since returning, he’s struggled to regain the form we saw in 2021 but he’s also been hampered by a struggling offense.
Still, Williams left Denver with 3,360 yards from scrimmage with 16 total touchdowns. He’s also still incredibly young at 24 years old — although he will turn 25 in April.
He’s young enough to bounce back to form but still far more experienced than most of the options they had in 2024. Williams won’t prevent Dallas from selecting a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft but he will prevent them from reaching for someone such as Ezekiel Elliott after the draft.
