Cowboys receive great injury news for one starting offensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys' injury report heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers is longer than a CVS receipt.
The Cowboys will be without top players like CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, and KaVontae Turpin. However, the team did get some good news in Thursday's practice.
MORE: 4 more Cowboys players miss practice in CVS receipt-length injury report
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was a full participant in practice on Thursday. According to Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, Guyton revealed that he has officially cleared concussion protocol and should be available this weekend.
Walker asked Guyton if he was craving the action after missing the team's Week win over the New York Jets, to which Guyton responded, "Man, hell yeah!"
This is massive news for an offensive line that had three starters out this past week. It's no secret that left tackle is one of the hardest positions to play. So, the Cowboys getting back the guy they trust in that position is huge.
Tyler Smith has been limited this week, but there's a strong chance he could be in action this week. The Cowboys may be able to squeak by the Panthers with so many injuries. But this many injuries are not sustainable for the long-term success of this team.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie makes bold promise to fans ahead of Week 6
Still, any return is great news, and Guyton will be welcomed back with open arms.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc