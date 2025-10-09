Cowboys Country

Cowboys receive great injury news for one starting offensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Week 6 may be a long one, but the team got some good news for one of their starting offensive lineman.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' injury report heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers is longer than a CVS receipt.

The Cowboys will be without top players like CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, and KaVontae Turpin. However, the team did get some good news in Thursday's practice.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was a full participant in practice on Thursday. According to Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, Guyton revealed that he has officially cleared concussion protocol and should be available this weekend.

Walker asked Guyton if he was craving the action after missing the team's Week win over the New York Jets, to which Guyton responded, "Man, hell yeah!"

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This is massive news for an offensive line that had three starters out this past week. It's no secret that left tackle is one of the hardest positions to play. So, the Cowboys getting back the guy they trust in that position is huge.

Tyler Smith has been limited this week, but there's a strong chance he could be in action this week. The Cowboys may be able to squeak by the Panthers with so many injuries. But this many injuries are not sustainable for the long-term success of this team.

Still, any return is great news, and Guyton will be welcomed back with open arms.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

