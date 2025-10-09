Matt Eberflus finally shifts towards Cowboys' defensive strength after early struggles
The Dallas Cowboys offense has been the talk of the NFL, and rightfully so. However, the defense is a different story.
Going into Week 6, the Cowboys' offense averages the most yards per game in the NFL. The defense is giving up the most yards per game at 412 yards.
Something has to change, and it appears that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is willing to change his philosophy to make this work.
Eberflus spoke with Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchinson about the team playing more man coverage in their win over the New York Jets.
The Cowboys' defensive coordinator believes that his unit is getting more comfortable with his schemes as the season progresses.
On Thursday, Hutchinson shared that the Cowboys' defensive backs worked on getting more physical with wide receivers, in hopes of disrupting them off their routes.
I'm not trying to be a pessimist here, but the Cowboys should not be losing to teams at the caliber of the Jets and the Carolina Panthers.
The defense proved they were miles better than the Jets last week. Now, they should set out to do the same thing again this week.
No one should ever take a win for granted in the NFL. However, let's not say this defense has gotten that much better, given the opponent last week and the one this week.
