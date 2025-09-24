Cowboys secondary gets glimmer of hope with DaRon Bland injury update
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon in advance of the primetime showdown in Week 4 with the Green Bay Packers.
While the Cowboys are reeling from the injury bug, there was some positive news to come from Wednesday's practice session.
All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who has missed the past two games, returned to practice as he continues to trend towards playing on Sunday Night Football.
Brian Schottenheimer has comically honest quote about Micah Parsons vs Cowboys
Dallas' secondary has been depleted by injuries, and Zion Childress was signed off of the practice squad by the Houston Texans earlier in the day, so Bland gives the unit a much-needed boost.
Hopefully Bland will avoid any setbacks as the week continues.
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
All eyes will be on the Cowboys as Micah Parsons makes his highly anticipated return, so the team needs any help it can get to avoid an embarrassment like the blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Let's hope Bland can help that secondary finally figure things out.
