Ken Dorsey reveals most important aspect of Cowboys passing game
A new regime is running the show for the Dallas Cowboys this season. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer may be a familiar face, but with a new head coach comes new names to get to know on the sidelines.
One of those names is passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey. If you're old like me, you may remember Dorsey as the quarterback for those dominant Miami Hurricanes teams from the 2000s. However, the former college star has found a presence on NFL sidelines as a coach.
Dorsey spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, and before that, spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.
Now, Dorsey is bringing his intensity to the Cowboys' sidelines, and his recent comments on the pass game for the team should give fans a lot of optimism.
The new passing game coordinator seems to bring a no nonsense approach to his position, as he was quick to get down to business.
Dorsey said the most important aspect of the Cowboys' passing game this season will be protecting quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys will be leaning on a lot of young talent to do that, as Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe will be entering their second year in the league, while 2025 first round selection Tyler Booker will be cutting his teeth in the NFL this year.
Seems like Dorsey is already putting the pressure on the young unit.
