Matt Eberflus excited about upcoming Cowboys season with Brian Schottenheimer
This offseason for the Dallas Cowboys can be summed up by one word: change. The Cowboys have begun a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer was on the staff for the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator; however, getting the big head set is a major change.
Another big change in the coaching staff was the team bringing in Matt Eberflus to be the defensive coordinator.
RELATED: Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Eberflus was relieved of his duties of being the head coach of the Chicago Bears last season. However, the new defensive mind on the Cowboys' sideline should have fans optimistic about the unit's future.
Recently, Eberflus got the chance to speak about his new opportunity with the Cowboys, and the team's new defensive coordinator had nothing but great things to say about his new head coach.
Eberflus called Dallas home, as he spent seven seasons with the franchise as the linebacker coach from 2011 to 2017.
Also, any coach would be excited at getting the opportunity to work with the talent on this defense. First off, the chance to work with Micah Parsons would be a dream. Parsons is a generational talent that could ultimately lead Eberflus to another head coaching position down the road.
The optimism is at an all time high around the Cowboys this offseason. Here's to open that carries over to the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft
Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk