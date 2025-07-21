Cowboys' front seven receives surprising ranking ahead of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys begin their quest toward Super Bowl dreams with the start of training camp at Oxnard, California, on Monday.
The team will not have to worry about Micah Parsons holding out while a new deal is being negotiated with the franchise. Parsons has clearly stated that he will be at training camp no matter what happens with his potential new deal.
Parsons will once again be leading the Cowboys defense this season, and apparently, some believe this unit has the potential to be special.
MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin earns first-team honors on NFL All-Quarter Century Team
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis recently ranked the best front sevens in the NFL, ranking the Cowboys at No. 12.
According to Sharp, "The Dallas front seven ranked No. 12 this year, up one spot from 2024. The pass rush was ninth in pressure rate last season, but the Cowboys allowed 4.8 yards per carry and an NFL worst 25 rushing touchdowns."
The Cowboys' front seven comes in at third in the NFC East. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles ranked above the Cowboys, but Dallas has the potential to climb up those rankings.
MORE: Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
The biggest issue regarding the Cowboys' front seven will be the defensive tackle position.
Can the team count on Mazi Smith to be the guy they drafted first overall in 2023? If he does become that, this unit could be one of the most feared in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie