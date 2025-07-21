Cowboys' Zack Martin earns first-team honors on NFL All-Quarter Century Team
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is going to look drastically different this season after longtime starter Zack Martin hung up his cleats after this past season.
Martin should already know that he will hear his name called in Canton one day, as he is known as one of the best guards in NFL history.
Recently, the MMQB team at Sports Illustrated crafted a roster they are calling the All-Quarter Century Team, which highlights the best players of the past 25 seasons.
MORE: Osa Odighizuwa talks NFLPA leadership controversy after JT Tretter saga
To no surprise, Martin received first-team honors at the guard position.
"Martin just retired after 11 seasons in Dallas, which included nine Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pros. Faneca played 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, with six first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win. He added two more Pro Bowl seasons with the Jets, too," wrote the MMQB team.
Martin received 17 votes for first-team honors, which was one more vote than Pittsburgh Steelers legend Alan Faneca.
MORE: Cowboys’ DaRon Bland excelling at new position is key to 'cashing in'
The Cowboys legend finished his 11-year career in Dallas with 9 Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro nominations.
So, if you are annoyed with whoever takes over Martin's role this season on the offensive line, it's best you have a little patience. Filling the shoes of someone who will one day have a gold jacket is nearly impossible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie