The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with 25 players set to hit free agency. Among the pending free agents are several key players on both sides of the ball, including future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin.
Martin has not yet announced whether he will be returning in 2025, but if he does, there will be a handful of potential suitors on the open market.
One of those suitors is a top Super Bowl contender in the AFC with a two-time NFL MVP under center.
According to Matt Sidney of FanSided's Ebony Bird, the nine-time All-Pro is a "Match that makes too much sense" for the Baltimore Ravens.
"Martin’s presence would not only help keep Jackson upright but also pave massive lanes for Henry to bulldoze through," the article reads. "His experience and football IQ would be invaluable for a team that’s quickly turning toward the fountain of youth. None of Linderbaum, Faalele, or Rosengarten are 26 years old yet. Martin’s experience and vet-savviness would be instrumental in their developments as future offensive line cornerstones.
"Baltimore doesn’t need a full rebuild on the offensive line, but they do need to find the missing piece."
The 34-year-old Martin took a visible step back in 2024, but if believes he has a little bit left in the tank, he could be exactly what Baltimore needs to get over the hump.
Regardless of what the future holds, Martin has established himself as one of the Cowboys greats and will eventually grace the halls in Canton.
