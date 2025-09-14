Cowboys, Giants have unthinkable sequence on one play in sloppy Week 2 game
The Dallas Cowboys were 4.5-point favorites entering Sunday afternoon's Week 2 showdown with the New York Giants, but things got off to a slow start.
Dallas and New York, however, have kept it close with a lot of laundry on the field.
The Cowboys trail the Giants, 13-10, after a sloppy first half that saw 13 penalties for 110 yards. The Giants were flagged nine times for 80 yards, while the Cowboys picked up four penalties for 30.
MORE: Cowboys legend chugs beer on jumbotron to kickoff gameday vs Giants
There was one moment that really highlighted the sloppiness of the game, with a whopping four fouls called on the same play.
Offsetting four penalties when one team has three does seem a bit ridiculous, but that's the way things go at a moment like this.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb superfan spotted with glorious paint job on car prior to Cowboys game
Welcome to the NFC East.
Let's hope the Cowboys can bounce back with a better second half and come away with their first win of the season.
These are the kind of games that teams need to win early on, so Brian Schottenheimer better be working the chalkboard and draawing up some magic at the half. Keep your fingers crossed and get your popcorn ready.
