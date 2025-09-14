CeeDee Lamb superfan spotted with glorious paint job on car prior to Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys are less than an hour away from welcoming the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium for the team's season opener.
Every game on the schedule is important, but it almost feels like Sunday's matchup with the Giants is a must-win.
If the Cowboys are going to win, they need a dominant performance from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is coming off a game full of drops in the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Week 1 performance from Lamb was not one that fans were used to seeing from the team's number one wide receiver. There's no question Lamb will bounce back from that performance, and the fans have his back.
Actually, the fans more than have his back. Before the game on Sunday, Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website shared a photo on his X account that showed a car with a mural of Lamb on the side of it.
I have absolutely no notes to give this fan. You want to prove how much you love your team? Then I guess you better wrap your favorite players on the side of your car.
Bet there's a good chance you won't see a Giants fan plastering Russell Wilson's face on their car. I guess it just means more to Cowboys fans.
