Cowboys legend chugs beer on jumbotron to kickoff gameday vs Giants
Nothing screams "America" like Football Sunday and ice-cold brews. While you're an active NFL player, you may not be able to combine the two, but when you're a living legend like Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith, you get to do just that.
Smith is enjoying life in retirement since deciding to hang up his cleats earlier this year.
The surefire Hall of Famer isn't staying away from the game, however, because he's back at AT&T Stadium for Sunday's home opener against the New York Giants.
Smith was outside of the stadium prior to kickoff for an interview that was broadcast on the jumbtron inside of the stadium. During the interview, Smith toasted the fans and chugged a beer to get everyone stoked and ready to go.
Tyron Smith, he's one of us.
So, while you may be sitting on your coach on Sunday afternoon knowing that you aren't a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, you can at least know that you can chug a brew like one.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, so get your Miller Lite ready and let's cheers to a big win.
