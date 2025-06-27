George Pickens backing out of football camp in Pittsburgh is 'overblown narrative'
It's clear that new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens may be the most anticipated player to take the field for the fanbase in 2025.
Cowboys fans have been screaming to the front office to add talent in the receiver room to go along with CeeDee Lamb. Now, the fans have that with Pickens.
RELATED: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens 'awesome' relationship impressing Cowboys staff
So far, Pickens' time with the Cowboys in his first offseason in Dallas has gone smoothly. That was until a report earlier this week by TruEdge Sports said Pickens skipped out on a football camp with the youth in Pittsburgh.
Now, the company is saying the comments they made in their original message on Pickens' absence are regrettable.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the new message from TruEdge Sports, saying the narrative around Pickens missing the camp were overblown.
"While our frustrations stemmed from the uncertainty surrounding the event, it was never our intention to publicly question George’s professionalism, integrity, or commitment to the community. We now understand that the tone and implications of our message were not only inappropriate but inconsistent with our values as an organization. We recognize that he was navigating a significant career transition during this time and that his team kept open lines of communication with us," said TruEdge Sports in their apology to Pickens.
In Pickens' absence, his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Pat Freiermuth filled the role as the star of the camp.
