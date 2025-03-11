Former Cowboys offensive starter agrees to deal with the Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys have not had the most active start to the legal tampering portion of NFL Free Agency.
The franchise has made an agreement with their long snapper; however, the headline positions have been radio silent.
On the other hand, the Cowboys have lost a few talented names, with safety Jourdan Lewis agreeing to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, former left tackle Chuma Edoga will be joining Lewis in Jacksonville.
RELATED: Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Edoga has agreed to deal with the Jaguars. Edoga started 10 games for the Cowboys in the past two seasons.
The Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton in the 2024 NFL Draft to fill the void at left tackle. However, Guyton's performance, along with Edoga's preseason foot injury, put the Cowboys in a tough spot at the position.
The Cowboys not being major players to kick off NFL Free Agency is probably a little disheartening to the franchise.
However, there is a glimmer of hope to the organization's plan of attack. This team was not far off from being a threat last season.
Injuries played a major role on both sides of the ball, and honestly, with a healthy team in 2025, the Cowboys could certainly make noise.
Don't lose faith with the team just yet. There's still time for the team to make a major move. But it can't be denied that no movement at all can be a little frustrating.
