Cowboys having Micah Parsons concerns ahead of contract extension?
Micah Parsons is considered one of the best pure pass rushers in today's NFL.
With that in mind, it is no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys would prefer to retain Parsons for the long term future. As such, with a giant contract extension looming on the table, the team is doing their due diligence in regard to what is expected to be a massive extension.
However, according to a report from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, it would appear that Dallas could have some concerns about their potential franchise linchpin's abilities as a leader, and his decision making.
MORE: Cowboys' Kenneth Murray excited to recreate past dominance with CeeDee Lamb
"Last week, another teammate publicly questioned his dedication to the team. Former head coach Mike McCarthy last year expressed disappointment at Parsons’ absence from voluntary team workouts," Watkins wrote. "The team intends to discuss Parsons' attendance at future voluntary workouts, especially to set an example as a team leader, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions."
Of course, Parsons is well know for his boisterous personality off of the field. Whether it be his presence on social media, his weekly podcast or his opinions in his post game interviews, there always seems to be something he is doing to muster attention.
That said, as Watkins points out, there is also the issues of leadership that Parsons seems to be lacking in certain areas, particularly when it comes to leading by example in offseason workouts.
Parsons, of course, feels differently, and has no desire to stop his podcast. That said, according to Watkins, he did seem intent on showing up for the aforementioned voluntary offseason workouts.
Either way, it appears the Cowboys are going to monitor Parsons and his intentions heading into off season camp and workouts before coming to a decision on an extension.
