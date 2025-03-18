Cowboys' Kenneth Murray excited to recreate past dominance with CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys made a big trade last week, acquiring linebacker and former first-round pick Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans.
Previously a star for the Oklahoma Sooners during his college days, Murray has continued his success in the NFL, racking up 416 tackles over 73 career games, including two seasons of 107 tackles, and a 95 tackle season in 2024.
However, Murray isn't the only Oklahoma star on the roster, as he will get to reunite with his former college teammate and recruiting classmate, CeeDee Lamb who he spent three seasons with from 2017-2019.
“Me and CeeDee were recruited in the same class, went to Oklahoma the same year," Murray said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. "Went to the NFL the same year. We’ve played a lot of ball together.”
Murray and Lamb were not just at Oklahoma together either, they came in as part of the same recruiting class in 2017 that ranked in the top-10 in the country. Though neither were extremely heralded recruits, with Lamb ranking as a four-star recruit and the No. 246 player in the country, while Murray was under the radar as a three-star recruit and No. 131 player in the state of Texas.
Obviously, those ratings were staggeringly low projections for what the pair would become.
During their time together in Norman over three seasons from 2017-2019, Lamb and Murray were the spearheads of the Sooners success, helping their team go 36-6, win three straight Big 12 Championships, and reach three consecutive College Football Playoffs. They also managed to beat their arch-rival Texas Longhorns four times in three seasons.
In their final season together, Lamb earned a consensus All-American bid and both players first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. Both then went on to be selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
And now, they get a chance to win together once again - something Murray is extremely excited about.
"He’s a tremendous player," Murray said. "I’m just looking forward to linking up with him here, winning football games with him here."
