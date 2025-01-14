Why the Dallas Cowboys should not hire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach
Following their decision to mutually part ways with Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys have begun searching for their 10th head coach in franchise history.
Among the names being mentioned in connection with Dallas have been a few prominent ones, including Colorado coach Deion Sanders, former tight end Jason Witten, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and former Seahawks Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll.
Each of those names brings with it a certain level of intrigue. Whether it is a proven ability to win like Carroll, a previously existing relationship with the roster like Moore, or a fast-rising coaching star like Sanders, there are many directions Jerry Jones could choose to take the franchise.
However, there is another name that has been floated around as a possibility for the job, that the Cowboys should most definitely avoid - Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury.
Of course, unlike most of the other candidates being mentioned outside of Carroll, Kingsbury does have extensive experience as a head coach on his resumé. For the last decade, Kingsbury has been a coach at both the NFL and college levels, spending six years at the helm for Texas Tech, and four years for the Arizona Cardinals.
He also has been tremendously successful with the Commanders as the offensive coordinator, helping to lead the franchise to the divisional round of the playoffs.
The only problem? In that 10-year period, he has never proven the ability to win as the leader of a franchise, despite multiple opportunities.
During his time in Lubbock, Kingsbury had precisely two winning seasons, going 8-5 in his first year in 2013, and 7-5 in 2015. He would go on to finish his time with the Red Raiders with a 35-40 overall record before being hired by the Cardinals.
However, in Arizona, things didn't get much better. In his four years Kingsbury once again struggled, managing only one winning season in 2021 with an 11-6 record, including a loss to the L.A. Rams in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs.
All that being said, none of the other candidates outside of Carroll have proven the ability to win as an NFL head coach either. Then again, they haven't been given a decade's worth of opportunity either.
And at a certain point in any profession, you just are what you are.
For Kingsbury, that is an offensive playcaller. Not the head coach of the of the most high-profile sports franchise on the planet.
