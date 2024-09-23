Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 3 loss features surprising names
It was another letdown at home for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, but there were some promising notes.
Dallas made a run in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the 'Boys after a putrid first half performance.
Heading into a Week 4 showdown against the division rival New York Giants with a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys will have to find a way to address issues with their defense and rushing attack.
MORE: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
But, it's not all negative, because some unlikely players stepped up in a big way over the weekend.
The top PFF grades from Pro Football Focus were released and it was return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has been getting more burn at wide receiver, who topped the list with an impressive grade of 83.8.
Turpin hauled in all three of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, who Mike Zimmer reunited with to anchor his defense in Dallas, earned a 75.4 grade, while fullback Hunter Luepke received a 70.4.
Luepke caught two catches for 41 yards.
Rounding out the top five was defensive end Carl Lawson (69.9), who was activated from the practice squad ahead of the game, and running back Rico Dowdle (69.5) rounded out the top five.
Dowdle led the Cowboys in rushing with 32 of the team's 51 yards on the afternoon. He added three catches for 24 yards, but failed to find the endzone.
While there were bright spots, the Cowboys still have plenty of work to do ahead of Thursday's showdown with the Giants.
It's a short week, so the Cowboys better get right to work.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance