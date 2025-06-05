Cowboy Roundup: Dallas hiring 'strategic' position, Why to love George Pickens
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team's OTAs are about to be in the books, and in less than one week, the team will return to action at The Star for minicamp.
It's good news that Micah Parsons has said he will report, despite not having his eventual blockbuster contract extension, so things seem to be going well.
There are several position battles that will begin to ramp up, and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has done his best to bring competition into the building.
It should be a fun few months leading up to the regular season.
While we wait to see what happens next in the Cowboys' world, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Cowboys hiring 'strategic' position
If you ever dreamed of working for the Dallas Cowboys, here is your chance. The team is hiring a "Strategic Football Fellow" who will be "working closely with our coaching, scouting, and front office staff, the SFO Department analyzes and interprets data to provide data-driven insights and recommendations to help the team succeed."
What George Pickens brings to Dallas
If you didn't already love the trade for George Pickens, this will hype you up. If you did, this will hype you up even more.
Cowboys Quick Hits
