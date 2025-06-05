Disgraced Cowboys star arrested for assaulting family member
A former member of the Dallas Cowboys has been arrested after an incident with a family member.
According to TMZ Sports, former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested for "assault causing bodily injury to a family member."
Hardy was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and Hardy will be kept behind bars until seeing a judge. "Further details surrounding the allegations against Hardy were not made immediately available," TMZ writes.
During the 2015 NFL season, Hardy recorded 35 tackles, six sacks, an interception, and one fumble recovery.
Hardy was previously suspended by the NFL and placed on the commissioner's exempt list for assault and communicating threats to an ex-girlfriend. He was suspended for 10 games, but an arbitrator reduced the suspension to four games. The charges were expunged from his record in November 2015. In 2016, Hardy was arrested for cocaine possession.
Following his football career, Hardy took up combat sports. He compiled a 7-5 record, with appearances in the UFC. He last fought in March 2022 and was released after suffering three straight losses by knockout. It was a controversial signing at the time, because of his previous arrests for domestic violence.
Hardy also competed in professional boxing, reaching a record of 3-0 with two knockouts, and bare-knuckle boxing, losing via knockout to Josh Watson in February 2023.
