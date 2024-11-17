Cowboys Country

Cowboys' home incompetence is so bad no other sports fan can relate

AT&T Stadium has provided no home advantage for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, and it is so bad that no other American sports fan can relate to the pain.

Mike Tyson isn't the only Mike who has failed to come out of AT&T Stadium with a win in 2024. Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys have yet to win a home game during the NFL season, so it has been a year of misery for Cowboys Nation.

Even the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson organizers proved to have more competence at home than Jerry Jones by simply closing some curtains.

But, back to the home losses.

The Cowboys are the only team across the four major American sports league that have not won a home game in 2024. Yes, out of all of the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL teams in North America, the Cowboys are the only winless team of the year with one-and-a-half months to go.

Now, before we get too carried away, it is important to put things into perspective. With the amount of games played in MLB, the NBA, and NHL, it would be virtually impossible to go winless at home.

But it certainly rubs salt into wounds of every Cowboys fan.

Dallas' first opportunity to break their 2024 curse comes on Monday, November 18, against the Houston Texans.

If they fail, there will only be three more opportunities: against the lowly division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on December 9, or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 22, which is also currently set to be a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.

So buckle up, Cowboys fans.

