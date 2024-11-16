Dallas Cowboys roasted by ESPN College GameDay for being 'train wreck'
Dallas Cowboys fans can't catch a break, especially this weekend. After the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson circus at AT&T Stadium, Jerry Jones was the butt of every joke on social media, and, of course, everyone had something to say about the curtains finally being closed at the venue.
Then, Saturday morning, while preparing to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of college football, ESPN had another stray in store for the 'Boys.
ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit roasted the Cowboys during a promo for Monday Night Football, calling the team a "train wreck."
"Just keep putting Dallas in those high-profile windows," Herbie said. "They just keep losing games. That is a train wreck..."
Yes, that's just the kind of year it has been for the Cowboys. Shouldn't Jerry Jones be embarrassed by now?
At the end of the day, as long as his pockets are getting fatter, his job has been done.
We'll see whether Dallas gives people more to laugh about on Monday night when they host the Houston Texans in primetime.
